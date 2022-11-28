BitTorrent-New Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.36 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $628.40 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00025267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006017 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004830 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005457 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000067 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $12,814,039.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.