BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
HYT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 885,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $12.42.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.