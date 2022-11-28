BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

HYT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 885,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,637 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 465,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 549,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 192,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

