BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 80,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

