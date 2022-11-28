BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

MHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,059. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

