BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 236.7% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 103,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $353,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 163,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.