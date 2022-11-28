Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 597.4% in November

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 597.4% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BCX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 290,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.