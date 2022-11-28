Blockearth Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.22 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00003080 BTC on exchanges. Blockearth has a market cap of $75.22 million and $61,057.24 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded up 64.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockearth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.62 or 0.07340536 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00483461 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.71 or 0.29406370 BTC.

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.50591366 USD and is up 21.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $81,310.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockearth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockearth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.