BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 846.4% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 253,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 371,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 202,465 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 147,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

