BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 846.4% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 253,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $8.42.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
