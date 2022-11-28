BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in November

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.1191 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Featured Stories

