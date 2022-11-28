Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.36

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.36 and last traded at C$46.10, with a volume of 424838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.15 to C$61.24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.02.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.66.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

