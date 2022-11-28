Bondly 24 Hour Volume Reaches $60,134.97 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. Bondly has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $60,134.97 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.09 or 0.07441013 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00485634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.84 or 0.29538579 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.