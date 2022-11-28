Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$34.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

