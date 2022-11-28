Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in November

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the October 31st total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.5 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. 1,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.10.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.