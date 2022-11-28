Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in November

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the October 31st total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.5 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. 1,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.10.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
