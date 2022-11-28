Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Decreased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,502. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

