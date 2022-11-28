Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €68.42 ($69.82). 267,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.69. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($57.40).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

