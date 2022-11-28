Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €85.00 ($86.73) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday.

FRA:BNR traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €68.42 ($69.82). The stock had a trading volume of 267,328 shares. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($57.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.69.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

