BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) vs. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Critical Survey

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and BriaCell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. BriaCell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.29%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

74.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and BriaCell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $140.83 million 12.54 $39.48 million $0.61 27.82 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 34.90% 28.53% 24.67% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -67.30% -55.31%

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company also develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3, as well as to treat hereditary neuropathy with liability to pressure palsies. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test that determines the patients' HLA types. It has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to conduct preclinical studies to develop and test Bria-OTS cellular immunotherapy as a treatment for cancer. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

