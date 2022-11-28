Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $73,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,926,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $26.68.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
