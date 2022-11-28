Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.00. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHG. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

