Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.18. 488,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

