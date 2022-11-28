Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.18. 488,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
