Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 89,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,308,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

