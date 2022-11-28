Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $27.88

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bumble by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 74.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bumble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,375 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Stock Down 2.2 %

Bumble Company Profile

BMBL stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

