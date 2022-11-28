Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Target Price at $47.50

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

