Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) PT at GBX 240.20

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.20 ($2.84).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.48) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.31) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.83) to GBX 161 ($1.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($19,770.60).

SBRY opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.80. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 303.60 ($3.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

