Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $10.89

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $3.47 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $765.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

