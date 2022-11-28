Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

BIPC stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

