Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %
BIPC stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
