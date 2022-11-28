Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on December 30th

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPM opened at $16.24 on Monday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

