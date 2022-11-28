Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.85. 32,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.58. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.34 and a one year high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Graham David Senst bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,435,280.

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.