Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.85. 32,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.58. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.34 and a one year high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Graham David Senst bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,435,280.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Dividend History for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

