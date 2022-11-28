Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($24.74) to €22.00 ($22.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVVBY traded down 0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching 52.89. 51,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,443. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of 42.58 and a 52 week high of 67.04.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

