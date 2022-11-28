C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in ArcBest by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcBest Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.09. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,497. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.