C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Life Storage by 7.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

LSI stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.95. 2,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,034. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.