C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $243,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.39. 35,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,009. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
