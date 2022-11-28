C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTEB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,291. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

