Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,854 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $180,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.08. 17,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.