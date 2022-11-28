Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

CGY has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday. Bank of Montreal dropped their target price on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of Calian Group stock traded up C$1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting C$63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$723.14 million and a P/E ratio of 53.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.68. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Calian Group

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,883.17.

(Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.