Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$68.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.96.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$60.88 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$63.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.