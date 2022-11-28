Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 4.5%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.15. 3,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,072,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 69.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,172 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 101.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 73,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 34.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

