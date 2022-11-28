CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPMD remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 737,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

