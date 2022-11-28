Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Cano Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,822,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,485. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.