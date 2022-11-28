Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,822,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,485. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

