CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MTBCO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

CareCloud Trading Up 0.0 %

MTBCO stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Insider Transactions at CareCloud

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $85,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $85,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,639 shares of company stock valued at $295,890.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Stories

