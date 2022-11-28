Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Financial Contrast

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 24.05% 11.28% 0.97% Ames National 29.17% 11.89% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carter Bankshares and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Ames National.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.71 $31.46 million $1.60 11.45 Ames National $71.02 million 2.89 $23.91 million $2.23 10.24

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Ames National on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. It operates through 69 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Ames National

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; personal loans and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.