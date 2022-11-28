Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.49. 115,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,357,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.