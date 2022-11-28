Casper Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $321.54 million and $6.16 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,320,743,909 coins and its circulating supply is 10,535,635,498 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,318,606,659 with 10,533,646,469 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03007828 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,073,142.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

