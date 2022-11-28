Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPARW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPARW. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 561.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 841,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 714,200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000.

