CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $74.72 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $74.72 million and approximately $27.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0927 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,232.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00040369 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00236346 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0930396 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $8,125,381.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

