Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

CHE.UN traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 163,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,036. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHE.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

