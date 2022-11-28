China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Up 289.5% in November

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 289.5% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

CYYHF stock remained flat at $0.57 on Monday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

