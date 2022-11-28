Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 2,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,299,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,438,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.