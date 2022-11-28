Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 2,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,299,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,438,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
