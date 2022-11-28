Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,323 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Church & Dwight worth $368,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,208 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,404. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.