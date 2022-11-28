Citigroup Cuts Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target to $3.52

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $6.06 to $3.52 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.29.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.04. Lufax has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $663,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $457,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 56.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $3,187,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.